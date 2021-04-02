PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

