Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Penumbra worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.23 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.