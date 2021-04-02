Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

