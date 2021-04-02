PENG Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, PENG has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PENG has a market cap of $465,798.84 and $14.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005290 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $914.54 or 0.01541791 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00023065 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002831 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG (PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,488,621,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,855,152,971 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

