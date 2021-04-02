PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

