Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.12. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

