Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,591,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $75.53. 586,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,414. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

