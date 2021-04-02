Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 5,958 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Chevron stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,770. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

