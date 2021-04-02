Parachute Price Tops $0.0274 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $383,119.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,401,698 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

