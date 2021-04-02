Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,855.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$2,790.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$8,075.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

CVE POE opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

