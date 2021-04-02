Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.14

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $851.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

