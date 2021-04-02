Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $63,791,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $406.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.89 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

