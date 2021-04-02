Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
