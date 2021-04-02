Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

