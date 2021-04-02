Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 26,698 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The ODP were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

