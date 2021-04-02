Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,254 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

