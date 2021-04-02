Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,112 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,550,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

