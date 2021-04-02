Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 9,480 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock worth $54,931,693.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $39.22 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.