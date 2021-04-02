PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head to Head Contrast

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18% PacWest Bancorp -98.27% 6.14% 0.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Camden National and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential downside of 26.06%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.41 $57.20 million $3.69 13.02 PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 3.38 $468.64 million $3.90 10.10

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Camden National has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats PacWest Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture-backed businesses, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of October 14, 2020, it had 72 full-service branches located in the state of California, one branch in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch in Denver, Colorado; and loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

