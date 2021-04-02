Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

PTVE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

