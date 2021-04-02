Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Upgraded to Buy at Renaissance Capital

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

OZON stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $67,106,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

