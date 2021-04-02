OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $106.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067906 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003289 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

