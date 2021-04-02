Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,619 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 859,293 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

