Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

