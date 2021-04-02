Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) versus ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Outfront Media and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75

Outfront Media currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.80 $140.10 million $2.33 9.47 ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.83 -$249.90 million $2.27 5.41

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35% ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37%

Summary

Outfront Media beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

