Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

