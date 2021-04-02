Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Orocobre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OROCF stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Orocobre has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

