Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,824,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

