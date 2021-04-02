Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

