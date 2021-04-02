Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $86,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 25,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

