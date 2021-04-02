Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5,857.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $117.88 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

