Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.04 ($11.81) and traded as high as €10.68 ($12.56). Orange shares last traded at €10.56 ($12.42), with a volume of 7,789,571 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.21 ($15.54).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

