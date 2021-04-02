Oppenheimer Boosts Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $9.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.86.

APTO opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

