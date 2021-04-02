Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $55.14 Average PT from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

