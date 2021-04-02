OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 996,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. OneSmart International Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

