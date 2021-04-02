ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. ONEOK has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

