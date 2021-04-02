One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 268,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,383 shares of company stock worth $872,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

