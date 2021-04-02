One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 268,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,383 shares of company stock worth $872,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
