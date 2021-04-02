Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Up 59.8% in March

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ONDS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000.

Shares of ONDS opened at $9.44 on Friday. Ondas has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

