OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.31

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and traded as high as $51.22. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 17,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

