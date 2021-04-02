Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,010. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

