Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $74,010. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.46. 2,034,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.