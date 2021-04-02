Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Okta alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 60.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 66,875 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $229.70 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.