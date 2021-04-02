Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 60.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 66,875 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
