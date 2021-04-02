Odyssey Marine Exploration Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 15,026% compared to the typical volume of 27 put options.
Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.
In other news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.
