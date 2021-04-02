Odyssey Marine Exploration Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 15,026% compared to the typical volume of 27 put options.

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.