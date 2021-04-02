OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OCANF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.