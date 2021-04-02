Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Up 61.3% in March

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OMP opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $743.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.19 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

