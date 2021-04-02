Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.31. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 4,928,779 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

