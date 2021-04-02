Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

