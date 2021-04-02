Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JDD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,916,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

JDD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 91,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

