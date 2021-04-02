Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,133 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 407.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quanta Services by 207.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.