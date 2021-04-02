Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $43,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

TRUP stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $17,141,614. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

