Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $50.57 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $50,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $11,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

